Silver Dollar City working on ‘single biggest thing ever done’ at park

BRANSON, MO. – The popular amusement park, Silver Dollar City, is working on what they’re calling their “single biggest thing ever done” at the park.

Lisa Rau, a spokeswoman for the park, told the News-Leader, “It certainly is a ride. However, the make, the style, the attributes, the name, none of that anybody knows, except a secret vault of people.”

Herschend Family Entertainment Company LLC, Silver Dollar City’s parent company, has filed for trademarks like “Time Traveler,” “Top Dog” and “Barke” since February 2016.

Rau knows the company describes the trademarks using legal language such as “amusement and them park services” and “entertainment services in the nature of an amusement park ride, namely, a roller coaster,” along with other terms.

“They’re our buddies,” she said. “They don’t want to wait for our big surprise. They’re doing everything they can to uncover every stone.”

Rau would not confirm if the new ride is going to be a roller coaster, but told the News-Leader, “there are footings in place, things are starting to move up. It’s clear something big is happening. It’s not only something big, it’s the single biggest thing ever, ever done at Silver Dollar City. By far.”

The park plans to make a formal announcement sometime later this year.