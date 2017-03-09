× Suspect in custody following threat at local high school

MOORE, Okla. – A suspect is in custody following a threat at a local high school.

Thursday, officials say that Moore High School staff became aware of a threat towards the school which was posted on social media.

The threat was immediately referred to police.

Police were able to find the suspect and place that person under arrest.

At this time, the suspect has not been identified.

Authorities did not give details of the threat.