Thunder Snap 4 Game Slide Behind Westbrook's Triple-Double

San Antonio entered Oklahoma City on the second night of a back to back looking to extend their winning streak to ten games. Instead, the Thunder snapped their four game losing streak with a 102-92 win, one of their more impressive wins of the season.

Russell Westbrook put together yet another MVP worthy performance with 23 points, 13 rebounds and 13 assists. It was Russell Westbrook’s 31st triple-double of the season. That ties the great Wilt Chamberlain for second most triple-doubles recorded in one season. It trails only Oscar Robertson.

Taj Gibson started in the place of Domantas Sabonis for the first time this season. He finished with seven and Sabonis added six.

Doug McDermott was a boost off the bench adding 11 along with Enes Kanter. Kanter had 14 points, ten boards.

Victor Oladipo played well for a second straight game adding 20 on eight of 14 shooting.

Next up, OKC takes Friday off before they play host to Utah on Saturday.