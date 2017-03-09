Video: Elderly woman saved from train tracks by good Samaritans

NEW JERSEY – An 89-year-old woman is lucky to be alive to thanks to a couple of good Samaritans.

Video shows the woman crossing the tracks just moments before a speeding train goes through.

Dramatic video shows the moment an elderly woman narrowly avoided being hit by a train — thanks to this heroic stranger pic.twitter.com/AJV6eGzfcs — CNN (@CNN) March 9, 2017

A motorist who was stopped at the tracks caught the rescue on camera as the railroad crossing arms come down while she’s walking across.

Johnathan Mango 28, and another man rushed to the woman to get her to safety.

Mango says he is not a hero and was just doing what needed to be done.

The woman is okay.