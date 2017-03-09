Warm and windy Thursday; cold front to sweep across state later tonight

Today will be warm and windy in the upper 70s to lower 80s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Fire danger will be high but not critical.

A cold front will sweep across the state tonight, sparking isolated showers and patchy drizzle for eastern and southern Oklahoma.

Tomorrow will be cooler in the low 60s.

A stronger cold front will sweep across the state Saturday with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms.

Central and eastern Oklahoma will see more rain than western Oklahoma, where little is expected (unfortunately).

Don’t forget to “spring forward” one hour before going to bed Saturday night as Daylight Saving Time begins.

Sunday will be cooler in the 50s.