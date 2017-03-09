Watch Live: April the Giraffe will give birth ‘in due time’

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — April the Giraffe will give birth “in due time,” park officials said Thursday.

Millions of people have tuned in to the livestream over the past two weeks, hoping to catch the 15-year-old long-legged internet star give birth.

“We start the day without a new calf on the ground,” officials said on Facebook. “All in due time and without a rush. She continues to be in great physical and mental condition.”

Strong winds knocked off the popular live stream on Wednesday night before being restored.

The giraffe keeper was able to get their hands on April on Wednesday night and make “contact” with the calf.

“Be patient world — I think we are all being taught a lesson here,” officials said on Facebook.

An exact date and time of when April will be giving birth is still not known.

This will be April’s fourth calf and the first for the father, Oliver.

The calf is expected to weigh around 150 pounds and be approximately 6 feet tall at birth.