Waynoka teacher accused of raping student

WAYNOKA, Okla. – A Waynoka teacher was arrested after allegedly raping a student.

Earlier this week, police were contacted regarding allegations that Waynoka Public Schools teacher and basketball coach Robert Edward Gaskill III, 31, was having an inappropriate sexual relationship with an 18-year-old female student.

When officials confronted the girl about the allegations, she allegedly admitted she had sex with Gaskill twice, according to court documents obtained by the Enid News and Eagle.

Investigators who looked at the student’s phone found text messages between her and Gaskill discussing the sexual contact.

Gaskill was arrested and charged with two counts of first-or-second-degree rape, which is punishable by one to 15 years in prison.