“We were already grieving,” Family mourning death of loved one is targeted by thieves

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. - A family's grief over the loss of a loved one only intensified when they were targeted by thieves on Monday afternoon.

"Shocked and very upset. Very disturbing. We were already grieving and heartbroken," Charlotte McLeod said.

The family is mourning the loss of Turner Mann, a veteran and former Midwest City councilman.

However, while they were attending a funeral, a criminal was breaking into Mann's home.

"Immediately walked to the back of the house and saw things thrown around in a couple of bedrooms," Charlotte McLeod said.

Thousands of dollars’ worth of belongings were taken, but the alleged thief left his image behind on a neighbor's surveillance camera.

"It looks like someone drove directly to the residence, pulled up in the driveway and entered the house,” Major Bob Cornelison, with the Midwest City Police Department, said. "The back door from the patio had been opened with some like kind of tool."

Unfortunately, police say the crime is all too common. Investigators say thieves will target the homes of those who have just passed away, finding all the clues they need in obituaries.

"It's natural to do that, but unfortunately, there's predators out there that read those in the newspaper and usually the funeral time is in there, the address and usually it's easy to get someone's name and then they figure out where they live,” Major Cornelison said.

Midwest City police think that's what happened in this case, and they're hoping fingerprints from inside the home will help them catch the thief who was taking from a family who had just lost so much.

Midwest City police recommend having someone stay at your home if you're at a funeral.

If you know anything, call police at (405) 739-1306.