Cooler temperatures expected across the state for Friday

OKLAHOMA CITY – A cold front moved through the state overnight, which will be responsible for cooler temperatures on Friday.

On Friday morning, strong winds were noticeable as the front moved through Oklahoma.

However, those winds are expected to calm down by the afternoon.

Temperatures will be 20 to 30 degrees cooler than Thursday, bringing high temperatures to the upper 50s and lower 60s.

By Friday night, scattered showers are possible with temperatures in the 40s.

On Saturday, expect a cool day with rain and thunderstorms possible throughout the day.

By Sunday morning, temperatures will drop into the 30s, so bring those plants inside before they freeze!

Don’t forget to spring forward!