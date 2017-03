Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Fayetteville, Arkansas, police department released dash cam video on Friday of the arrest of Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield on February 25.

The video shows the arrest of Mayfield for public intoxication, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest in the early morning hours of Feb. 25.

In the grainy, night-time video, you can see Mayfield attempt to run from police officers, before quickly being tackled and handcuffed.