Edmond officials announce street repairs in hilarious BBC interview parody

EDMOND, Okla. – Edmond officials have announced some upcoming street repairs in a hilarious BBC interview parody.

Friday morning, a live BBC interview of Robert Kelly about the impeachment of the South Korean president went viral after it was interrupted by a few unexpected guests.

Friday evening, Edmond officials parodied the viral video to inform drivers about a construction project coming soon near 15th Street and Bryant Avenue.

In the parody, one of the officials is announcing the details of the work to replace concrete panels at the intersection when he is also interrupted by a few unexpected guests – hilariously imitating the ones in the BBC interview.

The work is to repair damage by a water main break in December, scheduled to being Monday and expected to take around eight days with cooperative weather.

Traffic will be able to pass through the area, but motorists should expect delays due to the lane closures.

35.652832 -97.478095