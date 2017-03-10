× Former juvenile affairs employee pleads guilty to raping teen

OKLAHOMA CITY – A woman who provided direct care to a 17-year-old boy in a juvenile facility has pleaded guilty to rape.

Investigators said Davidriana Stevenson, a former employee with the Office of Juvenile Affairs, met the victim at an Oklahoma City hotel in March, where the pair had sex three times.

After the boy was going to stay with his family, officials said Stevenson gave the teen her phone number and asked him to call her.

When he did, an affidavit said Stevenson traveled about two hours to Oklahoma City and checked into the same hotel. During their stay at the hotel, authorities say the pair had sex multiple times.

An OJA staff member had some concerns about Stevenson’s behavior and reported her to a supervisor, a spokesperson told NewsChannel 4.

Investigators interviewed her in April, and she resigned.

Earlier this week, Stevenson pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree rape.

She was sentenced to a 10-year suspended sentence.