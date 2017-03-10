“It’s really, really devastating,” Police investigate fatal stabbing in southwest Oklahoma City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are investigating a homicide after a man was stabbed to death late Thursday night.

It happened just before midnight outside a house in the 1400 block of S.W. 21st.

"It was the lights, because my bedroom is right there. It was the lights that woke me up,” a neighbor told NewsChannel 4.

After rushing outside in the middle of the night, people who live in the neighborhood quickly learned their neighbor had been stabbed.

"Why? How could this happen, and why would somebody do it so close to where I live at?” said Buddy Dewberry, another neighbor.

Police are working to determine what exactly happened.

"There was some type of altercation that took place outside of a residence which led to one of the people involved being stabbed,” said MSgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

The victim, 24-year-old Roger Mairel, later died at the hospital.

"It's really, really devastating,” Dewberry said.

Neighbors said, while this type of violence has happened in the area, lately it’s been quiet.

"I've been here going on four years in July, and it's a pretty peaceful place. It really is. The people are nice, and everybody is quiet,” said a neighbor.

So far, no arrests have been made.

35.467560 -97.516428