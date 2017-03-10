Listeners outraged over radio host’s comments about deadly wildfires in the Texas Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas – A Texas radio host is apologizing after she made a comment on air in reference to the deadly wildfires in the Texas Panhandle.

Listeners of ‘The Highway’ on Sirius XM immediately took to social media after D.J. Ashley Till referred to the recent wildfires as a “barbecue.”

According to KFDA, Till said, “Barbecue for everyone” after a weather segment that included information about the fires.

So far, more than 325,000 acres in the Texas Panhandle has burned and claimed the lives of five people, including three ranchers who died while trying to save their cattle.

Till says she didn’t know the full story and accidentally made light of a tragedy.