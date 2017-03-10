× Motorcyclist who led police on high-speed chase in custody

MUSTANG, Okla. – A motorcyclist who led police on a high-speed chase Friday morning is in custody.

Around 9 a.m., police in mustang attempted to pull over a motorcyclist near 104th and Mustang Rd.

However, the driver reportedly refused to stop and led police on a chase.

At one point, the motorcyclist was traveling faster than 100 miles per hour.

The suspect eventually stopped near 104th and Cemetery Rd. and attempted to run away.

Police were able to catch up to the suspect and take him into custody.

No other information has been released at this time.