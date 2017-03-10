Oklahoma City business targeted by thieves two days in a row

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City business has been targeted by thieves two days in a row.

In the early morning hours of last Tuesday, police said a man burglarized Action Water Sports near S.W. 59th St. and Council Rd.

The man reportedly helped himself to an assortment of batteries and equipment.

Police said he was driving a late 2000s model Ford-250.

The same man and a second man then reportedly returned to the business the following day, last Wednesday.

Police said, after cutting a fence and lock, the two men stole two outboard motors, a SEADOO (model: RXPX260HP) and other other equipment.

Surveillance video of the suspected thief and his accomplice was released Friday:

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300 or leave a tip online.