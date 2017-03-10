× Oklahoma City day care worker arrested after child fractures arm

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City day care worker was arrested after a child in her care fractured his arm.

On Feb. 20, a family member went to pick up a child, who is less than a year old, at Child Care Network, located at 14300 N. Western.

When the family member picked up the child he said he noticed that the child was very lethargic and would not wake up completely, the police report states.

The family member immediately called the child’s mother who took him to the hospital.

Doctors discovered that the child had two small fractures in his right forearm.

Police later questioned the employees at Child Care Network to determine what happened.

A woman who works at the daycare, 25-year-old Shannon Smith, was later arrested for injury to a child.

No other details have been released at this time.