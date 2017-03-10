Oklahoma home builder pleads not guilty following federal indictment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A well-known Oklahoma home builder made his first appearance in front of a federal judge on Thursday.

Dennis Lee, with Richardson Homes, is accused of concealing high-dollar stolen property.

He was among six people who were indicted in a federal case regarding stolen property on Wednesday.

"Dennis didn't do anything wrong, but we're looking forward to our day in court," said Scott Adams, Lee's attorney.

Lee pleaded not guilty to the charges and was released on a $100,000 bond.

His trial is set for April 11.