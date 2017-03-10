× Oklahoma U.S. Sen. Inhofe says wildfire damage is ‘unprecedented’

WOODWARD, Okla. – U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe says damage from a wildfire that scorched hundreds of square miles in northwestern Oklahoma is “unprecedented.”

Oklahoma’s senior U.S. senator and fellow U.S. Sen. James Lankford of Oklahoma spoke to farmers and ranchers in Woodward Friday after visiting some of the fire-damaged areas.

Inhofe says he flew over portions of the region to get an idea of the enormity of damage along the Oklahoma-Kansas border. Inhofe says he’s visited other disaster areas but has never seen anything like the wildfire damage in northwestern Oklahoma.

The wildfire destroyed hundreds of miles of fences, farmers’ and ranchers’ equipment, multiple structures and killed hundreds of head of cattle. About 545 square miles was burned in Oklahoma, where a woman had a deadly heart attack trying to protect her farm.