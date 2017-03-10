One infant dies, another hospitalized after family refused treatment for religious purposes

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. – Detectives in Oregon are investigating the death of an infant just days after she was born.

Authorities tell KGW that 24-year-old Sarah Mitchell gave birth to twin girls at her parents’ home on Saturday.

A few hours later, one of the girls developed breathing issues and died.

Officials say the family are members of the Followers of Christ Church and believe in using prayer and oil over medical care.

After the baby died, a church elder called the medical examiner, who determined the surviving girl needed medical attention and called police.

That baby is now in a neonatal intensive care unit. Right now, the medical examiner is working to determine the other infant’s exact cause of death.

In fact, this isn’t the first time the family has experienced this type of medical emergency.

In 2011, Mitchell’s sister, Shannon Hickman, was convicted of second-degree manslaughter and sentenced to six years in prison following the death of her infant son two hours after delivery.