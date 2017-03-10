× Police investigate deadly stabbing in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are searching for two suspects after a person was stabbed to death late Thursday night.

Just before midnight, Oklahoma City police responded to a call of a stabbing in the 1400 block of SW 21st.

One person was stabbed and died from those injuries.

Police say the two suspects left the scene on bicycles.

One suspect is described as a white man with a Mohawk, tattoos on his legs and was last seen wearing short cowboy boots.

The other suspect is described as a woman about 30 years old, 5’3, and has short brown hair.

So far, no arrests have been made.

At this point, investigators say they do not know what led up to the deadly confrontation.