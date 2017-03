OKLAHOMA CITY – Police have responded to a disturbance in an Oklahoma City mall.

The disturbance was reported around 5:45 p.m. Friday at Penn Square Mall.

A fight reportedly broke out near the food court.

Police said there are suspects in custody and people are now being allowed back in the area.

.#breaking Incident involving a taser at the food court at Penn Square Mall. Police say NO shooting. @OKCPD says its under control @kfor — Patrick Spencer (@made4tv) March 10, 2017

Heavy police presence at Penn Square mall. Also fire department and EMSA on scene. @kfor pic.twitter.com/T6o8nR4SJm — Kelsey Gibbs (@NewsKelsey) March 11, 2017

