Preliminary hearings of alleged accomplices in Vance manhunt set for Friday

OKLAHOMA CITY – Three people suspected of helping the subject of a statewide manhunt, who was later shot and killed in a shootout with police, are expected in Oklahoma County court Friday afternoon.

April Harden, 38; Reginald Moore, 35; and Danny Roach, 35, are scheduled for a preliminary hearing for charges related to helping Michael Vance.

Vance is accused of being behind in a violent multi-county crime spree which started October 23 in Wellston.

That’s where Vance reportedly shot two police officers before killing two family members and then shooting two more people in separate carjacking incidents.

Vance also shot and wounded the Dewey County sheriff during a traffic stop in Leedey.

Roach, Harden and Moore were arrested for allegedly helping Vance with medical treatment and providing him with weapons.

Court documents said Vance allegedly went to Roach’s home on Oklahoma City’s south side after killing his two family members, Ronald and Kay Wilkson, who lived in Luther.

Roach, according to the affidavit, knew Vance was on the run from authorities and he admitted he knew about the crime spree which had just begun.

Roach told authorities Vance even went into detail about how he murdered his two relatives.

He said Vance told him he killed Kay “after having been lied to.”

Court documents said Harden – who lived with Roach – called Moore to ask his permission to provide Vance an AK-47 Moore had been storing with her and Roach.

Vance was later shot and killed with Oklahoma State Patrol in Butler.

NewsChannel 4’s Bill Miston is working on this story and will have the latest from court later Friday night.