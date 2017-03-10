Resources available to Oklahomans affected by the wildfires

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has a number of specific programs to provide assistance to Oklahomans impacted by the

wildfires.

The type of assistance available is dependent on factors unique to each individual.

It is important to review all available options to determine which program and type of assistance fits your situation.

 Available based on the physical loss of property, including cattle and stored hay lost in a wildfire, and buildings and fences damaged or destroyed  Loans may be made for the full cost to replace the property lost, but certain deductions may apply.  Applications must have an acceptable credit history but be unable to obtain credit from conventional sources (bank, farm credit system, etc.). Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program (NAP)

 Financial assistance to producers of non-insurable crops, including forage.  Applicants have to meet application deadlines and coverage limits apply. Livestock Forage Disaster Program (LFP)

 Available to producers whose grazing losses due to fire are on federally managed rangeland Livestock Indemnity Program (LIP)

 Available to livestock producers for livestock deaths caused by adverse weather, including wildfires exacerbated by eligible adverse weather, but only covers 75 percent of the market value of the livestock.  Can only be used for livestock produced for commercial use as part of a farming operation. Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honey Bees, and

Farm-Raised Fish Program (ELAP)

 Emergency assistance for losses during relatively unusual circumstances unique to an individual. Tree Assistance Program (TAP)

 Assistance to replant or rehabilitate eligible trees, bushes, and vines lost by natural disasters produced for commercial purposes. Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) – Emergency Use

of Conservation Reserve Program Land

 Emergency use of CRP in the form of haying and grazing can be allowed in circumstances related to wildfire. Emergency Conservation Program (ECP)

 Can provide cost-share assistance to rebuild fences and other agricultural infrastructure. RISK MANAGEMENT AGENCY (RMA)

 Farmers and ranchers with coverage through the federal crop insurance program administered by the Risk Management Agency (RMA) should contact their crop insurance agent to discuss available options. NATURAL RESOURCES CONSERVATION

SERVICE (NRCS)

Practices Eligible for Wild Fire Disaster Event

EC-3 – Restoring Permanent Fence

 Replace arm fences used for agricultural purposes. EC-4 – Restoring Conservation Structures

 Provides assistance to repair or replace damaged

windmills or solar units for livestock water.

For more detailed information on these programs you can utilize the U.S. Department of Agriculture resources.