Resources available to Oklahomans affected by the wildfires

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has a number of specific programs to provide assistance to Oklahomans impacted by the
wildfires.
The type of assistance available is dependent on factors unique to each individual.
It is important to review all available options to determine which program and type of assistance fits your situation.
- Emergency Loans (EM)
Available based on the physical loss of property,
including cattle and stored hay lost in a wildfire,
and buildings and fences damaged or destroyed
Loans may be made for the full cost to replace the
property lost, but certain deductions may apply.
Applications must have an acceptable credit history
but be unable to obtain credit from conventional
sources (bank, farm credit system, etc.).
- Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program (NAP)
Financial assistance to producers of non-insurable
crops, including forage.
Applicants have to meet application deadlines and
coverage limits apply.
- Livestock Forage Disaster Program (LFP)
Available to producers whose grazing losses due to
fire are on federally managed rangeland
- Livestock Indemnity Program (LIP)
Available to livestock producers for livestock
deaths caused by adverse weather, including
wildfires exacerbated by eligible adverse weather,
but only covers 75 percent of the market value of
the livestock.
Can only be used for livestock produced for
commercial use as part of a farming operation.
- Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honey Bees, and
Farm-Raised Fish Program (ELAP)
Emergency assistance for losses during relatively
unusual circumstances unique to an individual.
- Tree Assistance Program (TAP)
Assistance to replant or rehabilitate eligible trees,
bushes, and vines lost by natural disasters produced
for commercial purposes.
- Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) – Emergency Use
of Conservation Reserve Program Land
Emergency use of CRP in the form of haying and
grazing can be allowed in circumstances related to
wildfire.
- Emergency Conservation Program (ECP)
Can provide cost-share assistance to rebuild fences
and other agricultural infrastructure.
- RISK MANAGEMENT AGENCY (RMA)
Farmers and ranchers with coverage through the
federal crop insurance program administered by
the Risk Management Agency (RMA) should
contact their crop insurance agent to discuss
available options.
- NATURAL RESOURCES CONSERVATION
SERVICE (NRCS)
Provides assistance to people effected by wildfire
through the Conservation Technical Assistance
(CTA) and the Environmental Quality Incentive
Program (EQIP) available through local service
centers.
Practices Eligible for Wild Fire Disaster Event
- EC-3 – Restoring Permanent Fence
Replace arm fences used for agricultural purposes.
- EC-4 – Restoring Conservation Structures
Provides assistance to repair or replace damaged
windmills or solar units for livestock water.
For more detailed information on these programs you can utilize the U.S. Department of Agriculture resources.