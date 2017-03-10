Russell Westbrook ties record for 2nd most triple-doubles in a season

OKLAHOMA CITY – Russell Westbrook’s record-breaking season continued Thursday night with a win over San Antonio.
The Oklahoma City Thunder was able to snap a four-game losing streak with a 102-92 win over the Spurs. The Thunder was bolstered by superstar Russell Westbrook’s record-breaking performance.
Westbrook finished the night with 23 points, 13 rebounds and 13 assists – marking his 31st triple-double of the season.
Westbrook is now tied with Wilt Chamberlain for the second most triple-doubles recorded in one season.
He now only trails Oscar Robertson’s 1961-1962 season with 41 triple-doubles.