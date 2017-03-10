Second suspect arrested for murder of Oklahoma man

TULSA, Okla. – Authorities in Tulsa say a cold case is now closed and the alleged killer is already in prison.
It has been 6 years since Teri Caleb lost her son.
In 2011, Martin Caleb was shot several times outside a home in north Tulsa during a robbery. He was found dead in the driveway.
“There’s a big hole in my heart that I can’t fill,” Caleb told FOX 23.
Aaron Eyob was the second person charged in the case.
Sgt. Dave Walker, with the Tulsa Police Department, says Caleb’s mother played a crucial role in keeping the case moving forward.
However, Caleb says Walker is the one who deserves the praise.
“That man just doesn’t get the credit he deserves,” she said.
