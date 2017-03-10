× Subway restaurants around metro hope to grant wishes to local veterans

OKLAHOMA CITY – Subway restaurants around the metro are hoping to grant some wishes to local veterans.

From Oct. 10, 2016 to Nov. 13, 2016, locally-owned Subway restaurants in the Oklahoma City metro partnered with Soldier’s Wish to support our nation’s troops and military families.

Many Subway customers throughout the region added a dollar amount to their purchase to support Soldier’s Wish.

Subway officials say wishes will be granted on March 23, 2017 at 2:00pm at 8022 NW 39th Expressway, Bethany, OK, 73008.

Soldier’s Wish is the mission to say “Thank You” and to identify and provide for unmet needs of active duty service members, veterans of military service, and their families.

In addition, Soldier’s Wish will educate the public about the needs of the veteran’s and active duty communities and encourage the public to participate in meeting those needs by volunteering and other means.