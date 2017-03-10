Video: Police release video of OU’s Baker Mayfield being arrested in Arkansas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Arkansas Police release the video showing OU quarterback Baker Mayfield being arrested in Arkansas in February.

You may remember, Mayfield was arrested for public intoxication, disorderly conduct, and fleeing and resisting arrest in the early morning of February 25.

According to the Fayetteville District Court report, Mayfield stated he was trying to break up an altercation and the police officer asked him to stay so he could take a statement for his report.

Mayfield reportedly was yelling profanities and causing a scene and the officer reported Mayfield was intoxicated, slurring his speech and smelling of alcohol.

Officers say when they asked him to stop cursing he attempted to run away.