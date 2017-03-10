Walmart is celebrating birthdays by giving away free cupcakes

OKLAHOMA CITY – Almost everyone loves cupcakes, and they’re even sweeter when they’re free!

On Sunday, Walmart Supercenters will be celebrating “everyone’s birthday everywhere” by giving away millions of cupcakes from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

In fact, the company expects to give away 67,200 cupcakes just in Oklahoma.

Customers can choose between a chocolate or vanilla cupcake with white buttercream or whipped icing.

Nationwide, the company says it expects to give away 3 million treats.

Want a free, sweet bday treat? Visit Sun 3/12 as we celebrate ALL our customers’ birthdays! Have the best bday ever: https://t.co/Zulnpye6w2 pic.twitter.com/KLejIhENLv — Walmart (@Walmart) March 9, 2017