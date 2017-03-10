Watch: Live interview on BBC broadcast hilariously interrupted by children

LONDON – Interruptions by your children are nothing new for most parents, but those moments are rarely captured on live television.

Recently, Robert Kelly was invited to discuss the impeachment of the South Korean president on a live BBC broadcast.

However, his interview came with a couple of distractions.

In the middle of the interview, a toddler walked in to the shot. Kelly tried to keep the child out of the shot, but failed miserably.

At that point, a baby in a walker rolled in through the door.

A woman then frantically rushed into the room to try and grab the children while staying low to the ground.

“Pardon me, my apologies,” Kelly says, giggling.

Even after the woman is able to get the children out of the room, you can hear them screaming and crying in the background.