× Balanced Thunder Beat Jazz for Second Straight Win

The Oklahoma City Thunder had five players score in double figures and got another triple-double from Russell Westbrook to beat the Utah Jazz 112-104 on Saturday afternoon at Chesapeake Arena in Oklahoma City.

Westbrook had 33 points, 11 rebounds, and 14 assists to lead OKC.

It was his 32nd triple-double of the year, passing Wilt Chamberlain for the second most in a single season in NBA history, behind Oscar Robertson’s record of 41.

Westbrook had plenty of help, with Victor Oladipo scoring 22 points, and three Thunder big men were in double figures as well.

Enes Kanter had 16 points off the bench, Taj Gibson added 15 points and Steven Adams 11.

The Thunder shot an even 50 percent from the field, and took control with a strong second quarter to lead at halftime, 62-48.

OKC built the lead to 22 in the third quarter before the Jazz made a run to trim it to six points late before the Thunder clinched it late.

The Thunder won three of the four meetings with the Jazz this season, giving OKC the tie-breaker over Utah if it comes to that for playoff seeding.

The Thunder have won two in a row to wrap up their three-game homestand.

OKC improves to 37-29 on the season.

The Thunder visit Brooklyn Tuesday night at 6:30 pm.