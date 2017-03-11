Rain didn’t dampen spirits at Oklahoma City Auto Show

OKLAHOMA CITY– It was rainy outside, but warm and dry inside at the 100th Anniversary OKC Auto Show at State Fair Park.
Thousands of visitors came to check out the hottest new car models as well as a collection of antique and classic cars.
Pickup trucks, sports cars, sedan’s and 4 wheel drive vehicles were on display inside the new Bennett Event Center.
Also on hand, some of your
friends from NewsChannel 4 to meet and greet and sign autographs.
The OKC Auto Show runs through Sunday and tickets are available at the ticket window or on line.
Photo Gallery