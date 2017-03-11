Wet and cold start to the weekend

OKLAHOMA–A cold rain in the forecast today as a weather system tracks southeast across Oklahoma. Rain and t’storms in northern OK gradually spreading east and southeast across central OK this afternoon and into southern OK tonight.

No severe weather expected but a cold rain with temps holding in 40s in central OK all day. 50s in southern OK and only upper 30s in northern OK. Can’t rule out a light wintry mix in far northern and northeastern OK today. No accumulations expected.

Tonight the rain will be ending across southern and southeastern OK but skies stay mostly cloudy with temps 20s in northern OK, 30s central and southern OK. A freeze is likely in northern OK and possible in central OK overnight tonight.

On Sunday look for slow clearing with chilly temps continuing. Highs Sunday mainly in the 50s!