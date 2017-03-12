Cool and cloudy for your Sunday

OKLAHOMA – Spring Forward!

It’s mostly cloudy across Oklahoma on this Sunday morning.

The rain from yesterday is over, but clouds will linger around most of today.

A few breaks in the clouds, especially over in eastern Oklahoma.

Winds gradually increase from the south and southeast 15-25 mph, and highs today upper 40s to mid 50s.

Watching another weak system coming in tonight.

Once again, not much moisture with this next front arriving overnight.

Mostly cloudy conditions, with a 30 percent chance for showers late tonight and into the wee hours Monday morning.

Click here for a live interactive radar.

Winds will shift from south to northwest behind the front by Monday morning.

Lows overnight 30s and 40s.

Nice, bright and sunny for your Monday with gusty north to northwest winds.

Highs mainly in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

The fire danger will quickly become an issue again as we go through this week.