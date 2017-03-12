Customer injured after being pistol-whipped during armed robbery at northwest Oklahoma City business

OKLAHOMA CITY – A customer has been pistol-whipped during an armed robbery at a northwest Oklahoma City business.

The robbery was reported around 10:48 a.m. December 17 at Advance Auto Parts near May Ave. and N.W. 30th St.

After stealing cash from a register, one of two male suspects pistol-whipped the customer, causing the suspect’s gun to fire.

Fortunately, no one was struck by the gunfire.

However, the customer was injured after being hit in the head.

The suspect then also stole personal property from the customer.

Both suspects fled on foot into a nearby apartment complex, which was captured on surveillance video released Friday:

Police now said help is needed “in taking these violent suspects off the streets.” If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300 or leave a tip online.