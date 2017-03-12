Don’t lick your Nintendo Switch game cartridges; company says games taste terrible on purpose

Kyoto, Japan – With the Nintendo Switch about to hit stores, tech writers, vloggers and gamers are testing everything about it – including the taste.
One guy found out very quickly the tiny game cartridges taste absolutely awful.
In spite of the warning from Giant Bomb co-founder Jeff Gerstmann, others were quick to taste-test the cartridges for themselves.
According to available reports, they all regretted it almost instantly.
The video game site Polygon said a Nintendo representative confirmed Switch cartridges are coated in a material that’s meant to taste bad so people won’t put the units in their mouths.
According to Polygon, Nintendo applied a bittering agent to the game card.
The representative stated the substance, denatonium benzoate, is non-toxic.
“Nintendo recommends keeping Switch cartridges away from children ‘to avoid the possibility of accidental ingestion,'” Polygon reported.