OSU Cowboys to Face Michigan in NCAA Tournament

The Oklahoma State Cowboys are going dancing for a 28th time in school history and will face off with Michigan in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Cowboys are a ten seed and square off with Big 10 champions Michigan, Friday in Indianapolis.

Michigan (24-11) won four games in four days to win the Big 10 tournament title. An unlikely story as Michigan’s plane slid off the runway and set them way behind in getting to Washington DC for the Big 10 Tournament. The Wolverines had to play in practice jerseys because all of their gear was left on the plane while their runway issue could be investigated. No one was seriously hurt.

OSU finished the regular season 20-12 and 9-9 in Big 12 play. The Cowboys had their Big 12 Tournament title hopes dashed by eventual champions Iowa State in the quarterfinals of the tournament.