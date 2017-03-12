Thunder Look To Snap Road Struggles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Oklahoma City Thunder are coming off two impressive home wins over the San Antonio Spurs and the Utah Jazz.

Now the team is getting ready to hit the road, and while they are traveling to the home of a struggling Brooklyn franchise, OKC has had its fair share of issues away from the Peake.

The Thunder have not won on the road since January 25th in New Orleans. The team has lost their last seven games away from home.

Tip-off against the Nets is set for 6:30 PM on Tuesday, the team then travels to Toronto for a meeting with Serge Ibaka and the Raptors on Thursday.