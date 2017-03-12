× Thunder players show appreciation to fans as fast-food employees

OKLAHOMA CITY – Thunder players are showing their appreciation to fans as fast-food employees.

Five players are working for three Oklahoma City restaurants Sunday afternoon, thanking the fans for their support.

Enes Kanter and Semaj Christon will work registers beginning around 2:30 p.m. at Arby’s on 13416 N. MacArthur Blvd.

Come see me @Arbys 13416 N McArthur Blvd, OKC Everything is Free for 30 min… Hurrryyyyy Uupppppp!!!! — Enes Kanter (@Enes_Kanter) March 12, 2017

Josh Huestis will deliver lunch from Papa John’s around 3 p.m. to Fire Station 37 on 16820 N. Pennsylvania Ave.

And, Steven Adams and Andre Roberson will make orders at ice cream counters around 3:30 p.m. at Braum’s on 13925 N. MacArthur Blvd.

This is part of ‘Thunder Acts of Kindness.’