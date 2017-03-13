× 2 federal prosecutors in Oklahoma submit resignations

TULSA, Okla.- Two federal prosecutors in Oklahoma have submitted their resignations after a request last week from Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

In a statement issued Monday, U.S. Attorney Danny C. Williams Sr. said he resigned his post, effective last Friday. Williams served as U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Oklahoma that covers 11 counties, including Tulsa.

The Tulsa World reports that Mark Green, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Oklahoma, also submitted his resignation. The U.S. attorney position in Oklahoma City is vacant and is currently filled by Acting U.S. Attorney Mark Yancey.

On Friday, Sessions requested the resignations of 46 federal prosecutors, a move that typically happens during presidential transitions though some said they were caught off guard by the suddenness of the announcement