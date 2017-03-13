6 new ice cream flavors coming to Braum’s

Posted 3:30 pm, March 13, 2017, by , Updated at 03:57PM, March 13, 2017

OKLAHOMA CITY – ‘We all scream for ice cream!’

Sunday afternoon, a couple of Thunder players showed their appreciation to fans as employees at an Oklahoma City Braum’s.

Hurry to Braums on McArthur. I will only be here a little while longer. #thundercares

A post shared by Steven Adams (@stevenadams) on

Now, there are six new ice cream flavors announced coming to Braum’s.

The new flavors are:

  • Sea Salt Caramel Cashew
  • Speculoos Cookie Butter
  • Cool Mint Cookie
  • Circus Animal Cookie
  • White Chocolate Macadamia Nut
  • The Perfect Pair

“This year, we wanted to come up with some fun flavors that everyone would want to try,” said Drew Braum, president and CEO. “There’s a little something for everyone, from cookies to caramel, and even the more traditional chocolate and vanilla.”

The flavors will be available for a limited time at all Braum’s.

New sundaes are also on the way just in time for summer.

Related stories