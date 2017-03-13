6 new ice cream flavors coming to Braum’s

OKLAHOMA CITY – ‘We all scream for ice cream!’

Sunday afternoon, a couple of Thunder players showed their appreciation to fans as employees at an Oklahoma City Braum’s.

I MET MY BESTFRIEND TODAY!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/rGRyzYSdO0 — Sireene Khader (@susu7_) March 12, 2017

Hurry to Braums on McArthur. I will only be here a little while longer. #thundercares A post shared by Steven Adams (@stevenadams) on Mar 12, 2017 at 1:57pm PDT

A big thanks to @okcthunder @FlyDre21 & @RealStevenAdams for stopping by the store on MacArthur and Memorial today. We had a blast. pic.twitter.com/esSeLvdaGj — Braum's Ice Cream (@Braums_Inc) March 13, 2017

Now, there are six new ice cream flavors announced coming to Braum’s.

The new flavors are:

Sea Salt Caramel Cashew

Speculoos Cookie Butter

Cool Mint Cookie

Circus Animal Cookie

White Chocolate Macadamia Nut

The Perfect Pair

Six new ice cream flavors are now at Braum's to help celebrate Spring! Swing by your local store to try them today! https://t.co/4N3xjhNIlP pic.twitter.com/SSdvJMxjbu — Braum's Ice Cream (@Braums_Inc) March 13, 2017

“This year, we wanted to come up with some fun flavors that everyone would want to try,” said Drew Braum, president and CEO. “There’s a little something for everyone, from cookies to caramel, and even the more traditional chocolate and vanilla.”

The flavors will be available for a limited time at all Braum’s.

New sundaes are also on the way just in time for summer.

