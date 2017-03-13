6 new ice cream flavors coming to Braum’s

OKLAHOMA CITY – ‘We all scream for ice cream!’
Sunday afternoon, a couple of Thunder players showed their appreciation to fans as employees at an Oklahoma City Braum’s.
Now, there are six new ice cream flavors announced coming to Braum’s.
The new flavors are:
- Sea Salt Caramel Cashew
- Speculoos Cookie Butter
- Cool Mint Cookie
- Circus Animal Cookie
- White Chocolate Macadamia Nut
- The Perfect Pair
“This year, we wanted to come up with some fun flavors that everyone would want to try,” said Drew Braum, president and CEO. “There’s a little something for everyone, from cookies to caramel, and even the more traditional chocolate and vanilla.”
The flavors will be available for a limited time at all Braum’s.
New sundaes are also on the way just in time for summer.
35.467560 -97.516428