6-year-old Oklahoma boy to be featured on NBC's 'Little Big Shots'

OKLAHOMA CITY – A talented Oklahoma boy is going to be featured on a popular NBC show.

Blayze Fallis has manners, loves Jesus and is a big fan of George Straight.

But Blayze spends most of his days riding the horse he bought for himself and roping.

“Just the most all the day. Like when it gets to night time,” Blayze said.

He’s only 6, but Blayze already has a ton of awards for his roping skills – a passion that started when he was just two.

“He picked up a rope and just started swinging it,” his father Ryan Fallis said. “It wasn’t the prettiest thing when he was little, but he got better and better.”

Blayze is so good that he even landed an appearance on “Little Big Shots” hosted by Steve Harvey.

They filmed the segment over the summer, but it will air March 19.

He says his favorite part of being on the show was “roping with Steve Harvey and his bald head and mustache.”

It’s sure to be the first of many great things for Blayze as he thinks about grown up life on a ranch.

“Riding bulls. Riding broncs and take care of your horses. That’s the most important thing, he said.”

His parents are super proud of their young son and all of his accomplishments.

“Anytime anybody ever asks him what he wants to be when he grows up, he always says he wants to be a cowboy,” his father said. “He can grow up and be whatever he wants to be.”

Blayze’s episode of “Little Big Shots” airs Sunday, March 19 at 7 p.m.