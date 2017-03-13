Bliss Tubs – Deep Walk-in Tub for Luxurious Bathing

For the ultimate in walk-in tub bathing experience, Bliss Tubs offers the Deep Walk-in Tub. With a water depth that is a full eight inches greater than our most popular regular size model, the Deep Walk-in Tub provides full bathing immersion to the upper chest. The Deep Walk-in Tub comes equipped with state-of-the-art hydrotherapy massage systems. The roomy interior, full body immersion and healing hydrotherapy provide an immensely luxurious experience.

If you’d like to find out more about Bliss Walk-in Tubs, call us at 405-226-8424, or fill out the form below and we’ll contact you as soon as possible.

This content sponsored by Bliss Walk-in Bathtubs.