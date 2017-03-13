Bliss Tubs – Walk in Tub Support Harness for Bathing Safely

Bliss Walk-in Bathtubs are specially designed to promote bathing safety and convenience. Our bathing support harness provides body support for bathers with special needs. Now, caregivers can rest easy knowing that their handicapped bather will remain securely in position during bathing. The caregiver can focus on the bathing process while the bather enjoys the warm water and therapeutic massaging action of the tub’s jets.

Investing in a Bliss Walk-In Bathtub is an investment in your safety, independence and comfort — when you need it most.

If you’d like to find out more about Bliss Walk-in Tubs, call us at 405-226-8424, or fill out the form below and we’ll contact you as soon as possible.

This content sponsored by Bliss Walk-in Bathtubs.