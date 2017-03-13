Bliss Walk-in Tubs – Choose Peace of Mind

Bliss Walk-In Bathtubs have a national reputation for providing elegant bathing solutions to those with limited mobility. And, to those seeking a safe and easy way to bathe in the convenience and comfort of their own home, we offer independence.

Bliss Walk-in Tub customers have found Peace of Mind through:

The safety, comfort and independence of walk-in bathing

The top-quality installation that our dealer provides

The dealer’s ongoing commitment to excellent service following the installation

Bliss Tubs A++ technical support that is available seven days a week

Bliss Walk-in Bathtubs are one of the few walk-in bathtub manufacturers to earn the coveted UL (Underwriters Laboratories) certification. Each component is rigorously tested against UL’s strict safety standards.

Investing in a Bliss Walk-In Bathtub is an investment in your safety, independence and comfort — when you need it most.

