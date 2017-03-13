Boy, 10, dies after crashing ATV in eastern Oklahoma

POTEAU, Okla. – Authorities say a 10-year-old boy has died in a Tulsa hospital after an all-terrain vehicle crash in eastern Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the crash happened Sunday night in Poteau. According to a preliminary report, the boy was driving an ATV and collided with another ATV driven by a 14-year-old boy.

The highway patrol says the 10-year-old was pinned underneath his ATV, which had rolled over. He was taken to a Tulsa hospital with a head injury and was later pronounced dead.

Authorities say the driver of the second ATV and his two passengers, who were also juveniles, were not injured. The report says none of the juveniles were wearing seat belts or helmets.