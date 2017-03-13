Cooking with Kyle: Baking authentic Irish bread
OKLAHOMA CITY – Compliment your Corned Beef and Cabbage – or any other meal – with this easy, authentic fresh Irish bread.
- 3¼ cups bread flour, plus extra for dusting
- 2 tsp baking soda
- 2 tsp cream of tartar
- 1 tsp salt
- 4 tbsp butter
- 1¼ cups buttermilk
Preheat oven to 425. Dust baking sheet with flour.
In a medium or large bowl, sift together flour, baking soda, cream of tartar and salt. Dice butter into small pieces and work into flour mixture using fingertips; mixture will resemble a meal.
Form a well in the dry mixture; pour in buttermilk and mix, making a soft dough.
Dust a work surface with flour, lightly knead dough to form a ball. Roll or pat surface to smooth.
Place on floured baking sheet; with greased/floured knife, score top of dough deeply (I make into 6-8 wedges) being careful not to cut all the way through the dough.
Place in oven for 30-35 minutes. Bread will be golden brown, crusty, and sound “hollow” when tapped on bottom.
Cool on rack and serve.