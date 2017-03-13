Cooking with Kyle: Baking authentic Irish bread

3¼ cups bread flour, plus extra for dusting

2 tsp baking soda

2 tsp cream of tartar

1 tsp salt

4 tbsp butter

1¼ cups buttermilk

Preheat oven to 425. Dust baking sheet with flour.

In a medium or large bowl, sift together flour, baking soda, cream of tartar and salt. Dice butter into small pieces and work into flour mixture using fingertips; mixture will resemble a meal.

Form a well in the dry mixture; pour in buttermilk and mix, making a soft dough.

Dust a work surface with flour, lightly knead dough to form a ball. Roll or pat surface to smooth.

Place on floured baking sheet; with greased/floured knife, score top of dough deeply (I make into 6-8 wedges) being careful not to cut all the way through the dough.

Place in oven for 30-35 minutes. Bread will be golden brown, crusty, and sound “hollow” when tapped on bottom.

Cool on rack and serve.