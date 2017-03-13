× County-wide burn ban issued for Canadian County

CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. – While firefighters in northern Oklahoma continue to battle wildfires, metro county leaders are taking extra steps to protect citizens and property from wildfires.

On Monday, the Board of County Commissioners of Canadian County declared a county-wide burn ban for the next 30 days.

The ban goes into effect at noon on Monday and spans until Wednesday, April 12.

In recent days, firefighters in northern Oklahoma have battled wildfires that have consumed thousands of acres and destroyed homes.

Officials in Harper County say one woman died from a heart attack while trying to save her cattle from the fires.

Under the guidelines of the burn ban, residents are not allowed to set campfires, bonfires, or set fire to any forest, grass, woods, wildlands or marshes.

Also, fireworks and burning trash or other materials outdoors are prohibited.