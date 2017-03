Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oklahoma State's men's basketball team didn't look like an NCAA Tournament team after the first six games of Big 12 conference play.

The Cowboys started 0-6 and were struggling, but bounced back to finish strong and earn a #10 seed for the NCAA Tournament.

OSU will play Michigan in the first round on Friday at 11:15 am in Indianapolis.

OSU head coach Brad Underwood wants his team to enjoy the experience, but is also proud of their effort to bounce back from the slow start in the Big 12.