Cowgirls Headed to WNIT

Oklahoma State’s women’s basketball team has qualified for the Women’s National Invitation Tournament.

The Cowgirls are in the field of 64, and will host Abilene Christian in a first round game on Thursday at 7:00 pm

OSU is 17-14, and earned the WNIT’s automatic bid from the Big 12 as the highest placed team that did not qualify for the NCAA Tournament.